2020 June 4 17:02

China Merchants Group's emergency working group of the prevention and control of COVID-19 holds 20th meeting

June 3, China Merchants Group's emergency working group of the prevention and control of COVID-19 held the twentieth meeting, the company said in its release. Group Chairman Li Jianhong, head of the emergency working group, presided over the meeting. Group President Hu Jianhua, deputy head of the emergency working group, and members of the working group attended the meeting.

The meeting heard the report given by the working group's office on recent epidemic prevention and control as well as work and production resumption. The meeting pointed out that during the Two Sessions, it was emphasized that the spread of epidemic overseas had not been effectively curbed, clustered cases in individual areas still exist domestically, sporadic cases also emerged in Hubei every now and then, and asymptomatic infections continued to appear every day.

The meeting pointed out that, as the flow of people increases and production and life resume, some prevention and control loopholes may be exposed at any time. Facing the complicated and changeable situation, we should keep up preventing imported cases and domestic rebound till the end just as prudently as at the beginning.