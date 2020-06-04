  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 4 16:02

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v G. P. Zafirakis with Koch

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v G. P. Zafirakis, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$13,200 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2021 up to maximum December 31, 2021. The charter commenced on May 31, 2020.
    The “G. P. Zafirakis” is a 179,492 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.34 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.71 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: Koch, Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 4

18:20 Wärtsilä to supply Europe's most modern simulator for inland shipping training
18:02 Dutch innovative app trains 10,000 process industry workers in Singapore during Covid-19 lockdown
17:47 Singapore Maritime and Ports Authority issues guidelines for crew change
17:25 Gasum performs first LNG bunkering to Heerema’s Sleipnir
17:02 China Merchants Group's emergency working group of the prevention and control of COVID-19 holds 20th meeting
16:34 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2020 fell by 24.2% Y-o-Y
16:02 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v G. P. Zafirakis with Koch
15:41 NS Power's crew rescues two people in the Andaman Sea
15:23 RS Rules update: hybrid propulsion
15:02 Grimaldi boosts its Italy-Greece connections
14:32 DNV GL and ABB launch new MOU to advance marine digitalization with a remote signing ceremony
14:02 150 trapped eels rescued at the Port of Gothenburg
13:48 Bunker price are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:31 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company extends the seasonal blanking programme on its Asia–Europe network
13:01 Wärtsilä offers new remote service to overcome Covid-19 travel restrictions
12:31 DEME to build the Scheldt tunnel
12:03 Havyard presents new design concept for zero-emission sightseeing vessels
11:45 Annual throughput of Murmansk Transport Hub to be raised to 100 million tonnes
11:23 Construction of automated gate complex commences at APM Terminals Aarhus
11:10 Port of Zeebrugge joins the International Port Community Systems Association
10:58 Jiangnan Shipyard and Gabadi teams complete construction of the first LNG tank as part of an LNG-fuelled container ship project
10:57 AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2020
10:33 More departures added for Helsinki-Tallinn route vessel Star from 4 June 2020
10:11 Oil prices go down by 1.48%-2.06%
10:00 CMA CGM cancels Low Sulphur Surcharge from July 1st, 2020
09:52 Russia’s leading shipping companies suggest development of ATB services by the USA example
09:40 PIER71 launches Smart Port Challenge 2020 with New Venture Capital Partners for maritime tech start-ups investments
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 04
09:14 Baltic Dry Index on June 3

2020 June 3

18:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of operational water area under Obskiy LNG project
18:03 Cargotec’s Kalmar and MacGregor to help drive development of connected automated waterborne transport through participation in AEGIS project
17:46 Rosmorport announced tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
17:24 RF Government approved allocation of RUB 60.5 billion for Russian Railways’ BAM and Transsib projects in 2020
17:02 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for July, August and September 2020
16:35 Russian Railways CEO says railway link with Murmansk to be restored by June 23
16:11 Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
15:49 Rosatomflot completed escorting Vladimir Voronin gas carrier along the Northern Sea Route
15:33 Fincantieri and ENI extend an agreement in the field of circular economy and decarbonisation
15:01 Austal announces CEO transition
14:33 HHLA handles world’s largest container ship at Burchardkai
14:11 Key players develop emission-free navigation solution for barges
13:32 The CMA CGM Group heads towards carbon neutrality by 2050
13:26 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:01 APM Terminals Mobile gains another distribution center
12:31 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:01 Savannah harbor deepening sets precedent with four dredges working simultaneously
11:30 Abu Dhabi Ports launches “SAFEEN FEEDERS” shipping service in response to growing regional and global trade
11:00 EIZO secures LR type approval for maritime monitors via remote survey
10:30 Cargotec completes the ownership change of joint venture in China
10:09 Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics
10:03 Brent Crude Oil price exceeded $40
09:46 DNV GL launches new certification in infection prevention for the maritime industry
09:41 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 Baltic Dry Index on June 2
08:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 03

2020 June 2

18:24 Consortium of Boskalis, Bouygues and Saipem selected for Fecamp Offshore Wind Farm foundations
18:07 Alfaport-Voka, Antwerp Port Authority and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever agree to extend payment period for concessions
17:39 About forty ships, boats and vessels of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea for training
17:34 Stena Line is now ten years ahead of the international shipping targets for reducing emissions
17:17 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput returned to Murmansk, its port of registration