2020 June 4 15:02

Grimaldi boosts its Italy-Greece connections

The Grimaldi Group announces the enhancement of its maritime connections between Italy and Greece. Starting from the 11th of June, the ro/pax vessel Venezia will be deployed on the Venice-Igoumenitsa-Patras line, guaranteeing an increased transport capacity for both freight and passengers between the two countries.

The modern ferry Venezia, flying the Italian flag, has a carrying capacity of 2,250 linear meters, corresponding to about 130 trucks, as well as 1,000 passengers and 200 cars. It has 96 internal and external cabins, all with air conditioning and private services, 147 reclining seats, as well as a self-service restaurant and two bars.

The Venice-Igoumenitsa-Patras ro/pax service will have a biweekly frequency, departing every Wednesday and Saturday from Venice and sailing on Monday and Thursday from Patras and on Tuesday and Friday from Igoumenitsa to Italy. It will be added to the existing three departures dedicated to freight only, for a total of five weekly sailings from Venice to Greece.

With the introduction of the Venezia, there will be a total of 7 ro/ro and ro/pax units deployed by the Grimaldi Group between Italy and Greece, offering an extremely high transport capacity and guaranteeing the best standards of comfort on board, safety and energy efficiency.

With this enhancement, the Grimaldi Group confirms its leadership in freight and passenger transport on the Adriatic routes between Italy and Greece, where it is active with the Grimaldi Lines and Minoan Lines brands. In fact, the Group offers an extended network of maritime connections between the two shores of the Adriatic, from the cities of Venice, Ancona, Bari, Brindisi to the Greek ports of Igoumenitsa, Corfu and Patras.