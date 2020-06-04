  The version for the print

    Wärtsilä offers new remote service to overcome Covid-19 travel restrictions

    The technology group Wärtsilä introduces its Assured Operations remote support service for Wärtsilä 4-stroke and 2-stroke engine customers, the company said in its release. With global travel severely restricted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, access to normal field-service expertise is limited. Wärtsilä Assured Operations overcomes this dilemma by enabling technical experts to assess and resolve operational issues via remote connection between the vessel and Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centres.

    “Wärtsilä is committed to supporting its customers in keeping their engines running smoothly and safely during these exceptional circumstances,” says Patrik Strand, General Manager, Digital Product Management, Wärtsilä Marine. “The pace and related impacts of the ongoing pandemic have been extraordinary, and we have had to react by being flexible and innovative, which is why we are releasing this service.”

    Wärtsilä Assured Operations is available around-the-clock and can be mobilised in less than 24 hours. Support is delivered by the Expertise Centres via chat, video, and audio collaboration tools, and can be provided using a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a remote support application. The service can later be upgraded to obtain more comprehensive support within an advanced Wärtsilä Lifecycle Solutions programme.

    It is estimated that some 90 percent of operating issues can be resolved remotely, thereby eliminating the need for service personnel to visit the ship in person.
     
    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

