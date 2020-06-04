  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 4 11:10

    Port of Zeebrugge joins the International Port Community Systems Association

    The Port of Zeebrugge has joined the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA), the company said in its release.

    “We want to keep up to date on developments in other ports and offer the expertise of Zeebrugge to work on an international system that can benefit all port users,” said Peter Merlevede ICT manager at the Port of Zeebrugge. “We believe in digitalisation and standardisation and want to be an active member of IPCSA – participating in these developments in a community that is broader than Zeebrugge port alone. We know that exchanging ideas and discussing experiences is always valuable for all parties involved.”

    Zeebrugge strongly believes that digitalisation is an important step in retaining the port’s competitiveness, said Peter Merlevede. “In anticipation of a Brexit for instance, the Port of Zeebrugge has developed RX/Seaport, a data-sharing platform which offers a digital connection between all links in the logistics chain. The system is ready for use when Brexit occurs, but the applications of the system can be used in many other situations.”

    Last year (2019), the Port of Zeebrugge invested in a private 5G network for the port area. Together with Citymesh and Nokia, it is now able to supply a working 5G network that will provide wireless connectivity to more than 100 endpoints across the entire port operations.

    “Thanks to the successful deployment of this network, Port of Zeebrugge will be able to track, analyse and manage connected devices across multiple port-based applications in real time,” said Peter Merlevede. “We are specifically working on connectivity with tugs, air pollution detectors, security cameras and quay sensors. Furthermore, the connectivity to a 5G network will be advantageous to major building projects of the port, such as the building and the maintenance of offshore wind farms.”

    In general, he adds, the Port of Zeebrugge is working hard to retain its position as one of Europe’s leading roll-on/roll-off ports, a gateway to Europe for deepsea and shortsea cargo, and the world’s leading automotive hub. Overall port volumes increased by 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes last year.

    “We are also focusing on our Clean Port strategy. Zeebrugge is already an important landing point for offshore wind energy generated in the Belgian North Sea. The port has a role to play as a multifunctional energy hub.”

    For example, within the green energy project Hyoffwind, partners Eoly (part of Colruyt Group), Parkwind and Fluxys are looking to build a power-to-gas installation in Zeebrugge, to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen through electrolysis. The first production could be as early as 2023.

    All maritime services in the Port of Zeebrugge are coordinated through the port authority’s ZEDIS system, with aligns with the European Maritime Single Window, as set out in the EU Reporting Formalities Directive. The port authority is now expanding the ZEDIS platform by incorporating cargo flows from the RX/SeaPort platform developed in anticipation of Brexit.

    “To meet the current and future needs of all port customers, the port authority of Zeebrugge has continuously invested and evolved in the area of digitalisation,” said Peter Merlevede. “These efforts have brought us to the beneficial position we are in today. We are, however, ambitious to expand our knowledge and to discover future possibilities with others.”

    Richard Morton, secretary general of IPCSA, said: “The International Port Community System Association has always focused on the sharing of knowledge and expertise between members, understanding that we can learn from each other and achieve so much more by working together. The Port of Zeebrugge has a strong record and reputation for its digitalisation projects – and we look forward to sharing experiences and expertise.”

    About IPCSA

    IPCSA is an international association of sea and air port community operators, sea and air port authorities and single window operators that is recognised across the globe for providing advice and guidance on the electronic exchange of information across borders and throughout the whole supply chain.

    Formed in 2011 as a European association, IPCSA became an international association in 2014. The association currently has 45 members from across the globe who handle the exchange of information for Business to Business, Government to Business and Government to Government processes and facilitate the smooth cross-border movement of goods. This equates to the electronic exchange of information relating to more than 500 million TEU movements and 10 billion tonnes of cargo for air, sea and land transport – estimated to be in excess of 20 million electronic messages and exchanges every day.

    IPCSA focuses on supporting and facilitating systems and innovations for Port Community System members and users, and promoting the use of international data standards in sea and air ports, at border crossings and via Single Window systems around the world.

    IPCSA is a recognised NGO with consultative status at UNECOSOC and IMO.

Другие новости по темам: port of Zeebrugge, IPCSA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 4

14:32 DNV GL and ABB launch new MOU to advance marine digitalization with a remote signing ceremony
14:02 150 trapped eels rescued at the Port of Gothenburg
13:48 Bunker price are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:31 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company extends the seasonal blanking programme on its Asia–Europe network
13:01 Wärtsilä offers new remote service to overcome Covid-19 travel restrictions
12:31 DEME to build the Scheldt tunnel
12:03 Havyard presents new design concept for zero-emission sightseeing vessels
11:45 Annual throughput of Murmansk Transport Hub to be raised to 100 million tonnes
11:23 Construction of automated gate complex commences at APM Terminals Aarhus
11:10 Port of Zeebrugge joins the International Port Community Systems Association
10:58 Jiangnan Shipyard and Gabadi teams complete construction of the first LNG tank as part of an LNG-fuelled container ship project
10:57 AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2020
10:33 More departures added for Helsinki-Tallinn route vessel Star from 4 June 2020
10:11 Oil prices go down by 1.48%-2.06%
10:00 CMA CGM cancels Low Sulphur Surcharge from July 1st, 2020
09:52 Russia’s leading shipping companies suggest development of ATB services by the USA example
09:40 PIER71 launches Smart Port Challenge 2020 with New Venture Capital Partners for maritime tech start-ups investments
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 04
09:14 Baltic Dry Index on June 3

2020 June 3

18:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of operational water area under Obskiy LNG project
18:03 Cargotec’s Kalmar and MacGregor to help drive development of connected automated waterborne transport through participation in AEGIS project
17:46 Rosmorport announced tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
17:24 RF Government approved allocation of RUB 60.5 billion for Russian Railways’ BAM and Transsib projects in 2020
17:02 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for July, August and September 2020
16:35 Russian Railways CEO says railway link with Murmansk to be restored by June 23
16:11 Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
15:49 Rosatomflot completed escorting Vladimir Voronin gas carrier along the Northern Sea Route
15:33 Fincantieri and ENI extend an agreement in the field of circular economy and decarbonisation
15:01 Austal announces CEO transition
14:33 HHLA handles world’s largest container ship at Burchardkai
14:11 Key players develop emission-free navigation solution for barges
13:32 The CMA CGM Group heads towards carbon neutrality by 2050
13:26 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:01 APM Terminals Mobile gains another distribution center
12:31 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:01 Savannah harbor deepening sets precedent with four dredges working simultaneously
11:30 Abu Dhabi Ports launches “SAFEEN FEEDERS” shipping service in response to growing regional and global trade
11:00 EIZO secures LR type approval for maritime monitors via remote survey
10:30 Cargotec completes the ownership change of joint venture in China
10:09 Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics
10:03 Brent Crude Oil price exceeded $40
09:46 DNV GL launches new certification in infection prevention for the maritime industry
09:41 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 Baltic Dry Index on June 2
08:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 03

2020 June 2

18:24 Consortium of Boskalis, Bouygues and Saipem selected for Fecamp Offshore Wind Farm foundations
18:07 Alfaport-Voka, Antwerp Port Authority and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever agree to extend payment period for concessions
17:39 About forty ships, boats and vessels of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea for training
17:34 Stena Line is now ten years ahead of the international shipping targets for reducing emissions
17:17 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput returned to Murmansk, its port of registration
16:51 The world's second largest container ship begins operating in the Port of Barcelona
16:15 Rosmorport announced successful bidder for adjustment of Pionersky terminal project
15:36 Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics
14:51 POT celebrates its 25th anniversary on 16 June 2020
14:28 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard lays down a series of eight crab catching ships
14:02 Ole Martin Grimsrud to leave his position as CFO of Aker Solutions
13:53 Effects of coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines Passenger traffic
13:35 WMU joins On Shore Power Supply in the Nordic Region project
13:02 DCSA establishes IoT standards for container connectivity
12:48 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)