2020 June 4 10:58

Jiangnan Shipyard and Gabadi teams complete construction of the first LNG tank as part of an LNG-fuelled container ship project

The Chinese shipyard Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd., licensed for the application of GTT technologies, is in charge of building four LNG-fuelled container ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEU each for the French ship-owner CMA CGM. The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, the company said in its release.

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co, Ltd. has entrusted Gabadi, an outfitter licensed by GTT, with the installation of the LNG membrane containment system Mark III, developed by GTT. The installation of the containment system for the 18,600 m3 tank on the first container ship built by the shipyard has just been completed. The vessel has departed for sea trials and then will go for gas trials before being delivered to CMA CGM.