2020 June 4 10:33

More departures added for Helsinki-Tallinn route vessel Star from 4 June 2020

As travel restrictions between Estonia and Finland ease and demand for maritime transport services grows, Tallink Grupp will add even more departures to the Tallinn-Helsinki route from tomorrow, 4 June 2020, the company says in its press release. The company’s shuttle vessel Star will complete more early morning and afternoon trips between the two Nordic capitals this week and next, before returning to its pre-crisis full schedule of 6 departures every day from 15 June.