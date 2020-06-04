2020 June 4 10:00

CMA CGM cancels Low Sulphur Surcharge from July 1st, 2020

CMA CGM has introduced a Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS20) effective December 1st, 2019 to cover the increase in fuel-related costs associated with the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation.

As from July 1st, 2020, taking into consideration the current price of VLSFO, CMA CGM has announced that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable and may come back later, the company said in its release.