  • 2020 June 4 10:11

    Oil prices go down by 1.48%-2.06%

    Oil prices are going down over an uncertain date of OPEC+ meeting

    On 4 June 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.48% to $39.2 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 2.06% to $36.52 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is to be held via videoconference. The meeting initially slated for 9-10 June 2020 is said to be rescheduled for June 4.

2020 June 4

14:32 DNV GL and ABB launch new MOU to advance marine digitalization with a remote signing ceremony
14:02 150 trapped eels rescued at the Port of Gothenburg
13:48 Bunker price are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:31 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company extends the seasonal blanking programme on its Asia–Europe network
13:01 Wärtsilä offers new remote service to overcome Covid-19 travel restrictions
12:31 DEME to build the Scheldt tunnel
12:03 Havyard presents new design concept for zero-emission sightseeing vessels
11:45 Annual throughput of Murmansk Transport Hub to be raised to 100 million tonnes
11:23 Construction of automated gate complex commences at APM Terminals Aarhus
11:10 Port of Zeebrugge joins the International Port Community Systems Association
10:58 Jiangnan Shipyard and Gabadi teams complete construction of the first LNG tank as part of an LNG-fuelled container ship project
10:57 AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2020
10:33 More departures added for Helsinki-Tallinn route vessel Star from 4 June 2020
10:00 CMA CGM cancels Low Sulphur Surcharge from July 1st, 2020
09:52 Russia’s leading shipping companies suggest development of ATB services by the USA example
09:40 PIER71 launches Smart Port Challenge 2020 with New Venture Capital Partners for maritime tech start-ups investments
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 04
09:14 Baltic Dry Index on June 3

2020 June 3

18:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of operational water area under Obskiy LNG project
18:03 Cargotec’s Kalmar and MacGregor to help drive development of connected automated waterborne transport through participation in AEGIS project
17:46 Rosmorport announced tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
17:24 RF Government approved allocation of RUB 60.5 billion for Russian Railways’ BAM and Transsib projects in 2020
17:02 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for July, August and September 2020
16:35 Russian Railways CEO says railway link with Murmansk to be restored by June 23
16:11 Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
15:49 Rosatomflot completed escorting Vladimir Voronin gas carrier along the Northern Sea Route
15:33 Fincantieri and ENI extend an agreement in the field of circular economy and decarbonisation
15:01 Austal announces CEO transition
14:33 HHLA handles world’s largest container ship at Burchardkai
14:11 Key players develop emission-free navigation solution for barges
13:32 The CMA CGM Group heads towards carbon neutrality by 2050
13:26 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:01 APM Terminals Mobile gains another distribution center
12:31 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:01 Savannah harbor deepening sets precedent with four dredges working simultaneously
11:30 Abu Dhabi Ports launches “SAFEEN FEEDERS” shipping service in response to growing regional and global trade
11:00 EIZO secures LR type approval for maritime monitors via remote survey
10:30 Cargotec completes the ownership change of joint venture in China
10:09 Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics
10:03 Brent Crude Oil price exceeded $40
09:46 DNV GL launches new certification in infection prevention for the maritime industry
09:41 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 Baltic Dry Index on June 2
08:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 03

2020 June 2

18:24 Consortium of Boskalis, Bouygues and Saipem selected for Fecamp Offshore Wind Farm foundations
18:07 Alfaport-Voka, Antwerp Port Authority and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever agree to extend payment period for concessions
17:39 About forty ships, boats and vessels of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea for training
17:34 Stena Line is now ten years ahead of the international shipping targets for reducing emissions
17:17 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput returned to Murmansk, its port of registration
16:51 The world's second largest container ship begins operating in the Port of Barcelona
16:15 Rosmorport announced successful bidder for adjustment of Pionersky terminal project
14:51 POT celebrates its 25th anniversary on 16 June 2020
14:28 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard lays down a series of eight crab catching ships
14:02 Ole Martin Grimsrud to leave his position as CFO of Aker Solutions
13:53 Effects of coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines Passenger traffic
13:35 WMU joins On Shore Power Supply in the Nordic Region project
13:02 DCSA establishes IoT standards for container connectivity
12:48 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)