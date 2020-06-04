2020 June 4 10:11

Oil prices go down by 1.48%-2.06%

Oil prices are going down over an uncertain date of OPEC+ meeting

On 4 June 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.48% to $39.2 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 2.06% to $36.52 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is to be held via videoconference. The meeting initially slated for 9-10 June 2020 is said to be rescheduled for June 4.