2020 June 3 18:25

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of operational water area under Obskiy LNG project

The regulator considered and approved the design documentation for construction works in the port of Sabetta



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation for construction works in the port of Sabetta (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region).



The water area being designed in the Gulf of Ob is intended for safe mooring of design vessels to the future technological berth No 3 of the Obskiy LNG terminal.



As it was reported earlier, Glavgosexpertiza approved the construction of Obskiy LNG terminal in March 2020. The facility is intended for transshipment of NOVATEK’s liquefied natural gas onto seaborne transport.



The dimensions of the operational water area foresee involvement of tugboats for mooring of design vessels. It is to be 230 meters wide at the terminal taking into account the ice conditions, its length will be 425 meters, depth – 14.23 meters. The part of the water area subject to dredging is adjacent to the navigable water area of technological berths No 1 and No 2. Dredging works will be performed upon completion of berth No 3 construction. The scope of dredging is to exceed 763,000 cbm.



The project designer - GT Morstroy JSC, developer – FSUE Hydrographic Company.



According to earlier media reports, NOVATEK rescheduled the launching of Obskiy LNG terminal to 2024. Initially, the first train was to be put into operation in late 2022 – early 2023.



Obskiy LNG plant is to be built near Sabetta port. The Verhnetiuteyskoye and the West-Seyakhinskoye fields are to provide the resource base under the project. The project will have two trains with 2.5 mtpa production capacity each (a total of 5 mtpa) with the first train to be launched in late 2022 – early 2023, the second one 6-9 months later.

FSUE Hydrographic Company is supposed to perform dredging works as part of Sabetta port’s seaway canal reconstruction in the amount of about 20 million cbm in 2020, Yury Mikhov, General Director of Hydrographic Company, said at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow.



