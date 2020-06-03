2020 June 3 17:24

RF Government approved allocation of RUB 60.5 billion for Russian Railways’ BAM and Transsib projects in 2020

The document signed on June 1



The Government of the Russian Federation approved allocation of RUB 60.5 billion from the National Welfare Fund for the Baikal-Amur Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway infrastructure projects of Russian Railways OJSC. The document dated 1 June 2020 (No1463-р) has been published at the official internet portal for legal information.



As RF Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said earlier at the transport sector development meeting chaired by Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Transport and Russian Railways have jointly developed and approved the list of capital construction facilities for the Eastern Polygon, BAM and Transsib to ensure throughput capacity of at least 180 million tonnes by 2024 and activities on expansion of Mezhdurechensk-Taishet sector in 2021.



“For implementation of all works as scheduled I ask you to support introduction of amendments into the project charter in the part of the financing schedule through a transfer of RUB 30.5 billion earmarked by NWF from 2021 to 2020. That is necessary to make all financing by NWF total RUB 60.5 billion this year. We have developed this proposal together with the Ministry of Finance which supported us”, he said.



Representatives of coal companies earlier expressed concern about delayed expansion of eastwards railway infrastructure which hinders exports of Russian coal to the Asia Pacific Region.



Following the meeting on transport sector development held on May 7, 2020, Vladimir Putin instructed the Government to allocate RUB 60.5 billion from NWF for Russian Railways’ BAM and Transsib projects including RUB 30.5 billion earmarked for 2021.

