2020 June 3 15:49

Rosatomflot completed escorting Vladimir Voronin gas carrier along the Northern Sea Route

The tanker passed 760 nautical miles with the icebreaking assistance of nuclear-powered ships

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal of FSUE Atomflot (a company of State Corporation “Rosatom”) says it completed escorting the Vladimir Voronin gas carrier on 2 June 2020.

The tanker was assisted along the Northern Sea Route to the Cape Serdze Kamen in the Chukchee Sea. That was the second voyage following the experimental escorting of the Christophe de Margerie tanker held much earlier than usual.

Vladimir Voronin loaded with LNG left the port of Sabetta for the Kara Sea on May 24. From May 25 it was escorted eastwards by nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy.

According to the statement, it was the first time in the history of Arctic navigation for a Yamalmax ship to pass the Matisen Strait in the south of the Nordenskiold Archipelago. High professional skills are required to lead a ship through one of the narrowest straits in the Arctic.

The 50 Let Pobedy completed escorting the ship on May 27 after it left the fast ice area of the Vilkitski Strait. The gas carrier proceeded unescorted through the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea along the route recommended by the sea operations headquarters of FSUE Atomflot. The next icebreaking escort operation began on June 1 near Pevek. The assistance was provided by the Yamal icebreaker which earlier completed escorting the Christophe de Margerie tanker.

“Prompt response of the sea operations headquarters to the changes of the ice conditions allowed for an optimal routing of the convoy, - says Mustafa Kashka, General Director FSUE Atomflot. – Well-coordinated team work of the icebreakers’ crews and Rosatomflot’s sea operations headquarters is the key factor for success of escorting in the Northern Sea Route waters. Today, we guarantee the extension of navigation in the eastern direction up to 9-10 months and ensure the entry of our partners to the markets of the Asia-Pacific Region”.

