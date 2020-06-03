2020 June 3 14:33

HHLA handles world’s largest container ship at Burchardkai

The world’s largest container ship HMM Algeciras, with a capacity of 24,000 20-foot standard containers (TEU), will call at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) this Sunday, 07 June 2020, the company said in its release. The ship is expected to arrive with the evening’s high tide at around 7 p.m. The HMM Algeciras is on its maiden voyage and will call at the Port of Hamburg for the first time. During its stay, the mega-freighter will load and discharge approximately 8,500 containers, or 13,600 TEU, and is scheduled to leave the terminal next Wednesday at around 2 p.m.



The HMM Algeciras will moor in the Waltershofer Hafen at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai.

Approximately 8,500 containers, or 13,600 TEU, are expected to be loaded and discharged at the CTB by Wednesday.

These contain consumer goods, food, drink and tobacco, textiles, electronic goods, machine and equipment parts, medical devices, commodity chemicals and all types of raw materials. This volume of cargo, which must be handled and forwarded as quickly as possible, requires top performance from employees and the terminal’s technology.



