2020 June 3 13:26

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2020 fell by 27% YoY

The number of bunkering operations decreased to 1,448

In January-May 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 428,100 tonnes, down about 27%, year-on-year (vs 593,100 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 366,800 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 42,100 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations decreased from 1,457 to 1,448.