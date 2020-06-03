2020 June 3 13:32

The CMA CGM Group heads towards carbon neutrality by 2050

On June 2nd, 2020, Rodolphe Saadé was a key speaker at the UN Global Compact, the company said in its release. Other speakers participated including Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson, the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim, and Director General of WWF International Marco Lambertini.

As the entire world fights against the Covid-19 Pandemic, Rodolphe Saadé recalled the CMA CGM Group commitment for a more balanced globalization, which contributes to Economic and Social development, whilst respecting humanity and protecting the planet.

He made two major announcements:

energy supplies will include 10% alternative fuels by 2023

2050 objective is to be Carbon Neutral

This is a new step for CMA CGM, which is on track to reduce by 40% its CO2 emissions per tonne transported per km by 2030, a target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Rodolphe Saadé also precised:

“In 2019, we reduced our total CO2 emissions by 6%. These significant reductions were made possible thanks to our mobilization, the technological innovations implemented and an improved management of vessels operations.”

The year 2020 will also see the launching of the new 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessels.