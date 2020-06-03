2020 June 3 15:01

Austal announces CEO transition

John Rothwell, the Chairman of Austal Limited (Austal), today announces that its Chief Operating Officer Patrick Gregg will be promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective 1 January 2021, following a six month transition from current Managing Director and CEO David Singleton, the company said in its release.

Mr Gregg possesses significant project management, manufacturing and business experience acquired within the high technology nuclear defence industry, rail industry and naval shipbuilding industry, including at BAE systems where he was Project Director for the second of class Hunter killer nuclear submarine build.

Mr Singleton will have completed nine years as a Director including five years as CEO when he completes his term with Austal at the end of this calendar year. He will continue to work closely with Mr Gregg for the next six months to ensure an efficient handover.

Mr Rothwell said 3.5 years ago Mr Gregg was appointed as COO with a view to him being a natural successor for the CEO role in the future. Since his appointment Austal has set up operations in Vietnam, expanded its operations in the Philippines and won a new Cape class contract with the Australian Government.