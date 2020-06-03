  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 3 13:01

    APM Terminals Mobile gains another distribution center

    Automotive lift producer BendPak opens new distribution center near APM Terminals Mobile to serve US Gulf, Midwest, East coast and Canadian markets via five Class I railroads, the company said in its release.

    BendPak, which manufactures and sells automotive lifts used in car dealerships and parking garages, has joined such major companies as Walmart, Amazon, Kia, Airbus, Bombardier and Mercedes Benz in selecting the port of Mobile and the state of Alabama as a hub for global logistics supply and distribution as well as manufacturing.

    Santa Paula, California-based BendPak has opened a new 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Theodore, Alabama which is 11 miles from the APM Terminals Mobile container terminal. The new administrative and shipping complex has easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads helping BendPak to deliver products same-day or next-day to more customers in the eastern half of the country.

    The new warehouse will stock all of BendPak’s popular products including its Ranger, QuickJack and Autostacker brands. A future training facility will include a classroom and fully appointed service bay to offer customers a convenient option for quality technical training on BendPak’s expanding product lines.

    The new distribution center is strategically located in Mobile County, Alabama, allowing for easy access to I-65, I-10, I-165, and Highway 43. Located in the heart of one of America's largest logistic hotspots, the new fulfillment operation will offer next-day or two-day delivery to a large share of BendPak’s customer base on the eastern half of the US.

    BendPak’s California headquarters and distribution multiplex in Santa Paula, will continue offering shipping and order fulfilment services to approximately 15 western states. BendPak plans to continue its expansion efforts in order to improve geographic shipping advantages.

    APM Terminals Mobile handled 419,000 TEU in 2019 and recently expanded the Inland Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) for rail cargo as well as expanded the berth in 2020 to accommodate two or more ships at the same time. “We’re in the middle of the country, enabling companies to reach four major population centers in one day: the US Gulf, the U.S. East Coast, the U.S. Midwest and Canada, stated Brian Harold, Managing Director of APM Terminals Mobile, Alabama. “Supply chain flexibility, speed and lower costs create a more competitive edge. Supply chain leaders like our fast access to commercial US centers via multiple landside logistics options: five Class I railroads, trucking and 15,000 miles of inland waterway connections. These integrated offerings make supply chains flow easier, smarter and with less cost. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve supply chains and attract more business through our port.”

    Transit times between Asia and US inlands are comparable via Mobile routing for those customers looking to add to their gateway supply chain options.

    APM Terminals Mobile working in partnership with the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) opened in 2008. “The tremendous growth we have been experiencing here is the result of our strong partnership with the ASPA and Jimmy Lyons’ vision to grow the port as an economic engine,” observed Mr. Harold. The ASPA will be deepening the Mobile harbor to 50’ starting in 2021 to accommodate the largest vessels in the global fleet and ensure future logistics competitiveness for the port. The economic development teamswithin ASPA, regional, and state work together with exceptional speed to assist companies locating to the area. “We would like to thank Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Secretary of Commerce, Greg Canfield and the Mobile Chamber of Commerce for their success in attracting new business to the region,” added Mr. Harold.

    A new refrigerated warehouse is also being added to enhance the port’s distribution center attractiveness. MTC Refrigerated Warehouse will open in January 2021 to serve international supply chains with the most modern refrigerated technology and capacity for future growth of cold chains.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 3

18:03 Cargotec’s Kalmar and MacGregor to help drive development of connected automated waterborne transport through participation in AEGIS project
17:46 Rosmorport announced tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
17:24 RF Government approved allocation of RUB 60.5 billion for Russian Railways’ BAM and Transsib projects in 2020
17:02 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for July, August and September 2020
16:35 Russian Railways CEO says railway link with Murmansk to be restored by June 23
16:11 Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
15:49 Rosatomflot completed escorting Vladimir Voronin gas carrier along the Northern Sea Route
15:33 Fincantieri and ENI extend an agreement in the field of circular economy and decarbonisation
15:01 Austal announces CEO transition
14:33 HHLA handles world’s largest container ship at Burchardkai
14:11 Key players develop emission-free navigation solution for barges
13:32 The CMA CGM Group heads towards carbon neutrality by 2050
13:26 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:01 APM Terminals Mobile gains another distribution center
12:31 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:01 Savannah harbor deepening sets precedent with four dredges working simultaneously
11:30 Abu Dhabi Ports launches “SAFEEN FEEDERS” shipping service in response to growing regional and global trade
11:00 EIZO secures LR type approval for maritime monitors via remote survey
10:30 Cargotec completes the ownership change of joint venture in China
10:09 Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics
10:03 Brent Crude Oil price exceeded $40
09:46 DNV GL launches new certification in infection prevention for the maritime industry
09:41 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 Baltic Dry Index on June 2
08:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 03

2020 June 2

18:24 Consortium of Boskalis, Bouygues and Saipem selected for Fecamp Offshore Wind Farm foundations
18:07 Alfaport-Voka, Antwerp Port Authority and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever agree to extend payment period for concessions
17:39 About forty ships, boats and vessels of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea for training
17:34 Stena Line is now ten years ahead of the international shipping targets for reducing emissions
17:17 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput returned to Murmansk, its port of registration
16:51 The world's second largest container ship begins operating in the Port of Barcelona
16:15 Rosmorport announced successful bidder for adjustment of Pionersky terminal project
15:36 Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics
14:51 POT celebrates its 25th anniversary on 16 June 2020
14:28 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard lays down a series of eight crab catching ships
14:02 Ole Martin Grimsrud to leave his position as CFO of Aker Solutions
13:53 Effects of coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines Passenger traffic
13:35 WMU joins On Shore Power Supply in the Nordic Region project
13:02 DCSA establishes IoT standards for container connectivity
12:48 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:26 Qatar Petroleum signs the largest LNG shipbuilding agreements in history to secure more than 100 ships valued in excess of QR 70 billion to cater for its LNG growth plans
12:00 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Phaidra with Uniper
11:47 Research vessel of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed round-the-world route
11:22 Financial and operating results of FESCO Transportation Group for 2019
11:03 Ocean Network Express to extend the suspension of China-Australia service
10:29 “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard completes high-quality overhaul of “Nakhchivan” ferry vessel
09:58 Oil prices rise within $1
09:40 RS specifies requirements to roadster and harbor craft
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 02
09:12 Baltic Dry Index on June 1

2020 June 1

18:37 KIZAD breaks ground on largest rest, refuelling facility in region
18:21 Christophe de Margerie completes eastbound transit of NSR two months earlier than usual
18:13 Tallink Grupp to reroute its vessel Isabelle to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June 2020
18:07 ZIM starts eCommerce Xpress
17:52 Tallink to provide weekly sailings to Mariehamn in June and July 2020
17:29 Tallink adds more departures and additional vessel to Tallinn-Helsinki route
17:05 CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from North Europe to Mexico East Coast, USEC and USGULF & USWC
16:48 Throughput of port Azov in 5M’2020 fell by 9% YoY
16:30 Speakers announced for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. What is useful for us or how do they make profit?”
16:05 MV Barracuda makes the first switch from dry cargo to jet fuel