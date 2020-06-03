2020 June 3 11:00

EIZO secures LR type approval for maritime monitors via remote survey

Award under EU RO Mutual Recognition Type Approval scheme is first European certificate for electrical equipment in Japan, LR said in its release.

As part of the European Union (EU) Recognised Organisation (RO) Mutual Recognition Type Approval scheme, EIZO Corporation has been awarded type approval from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its 19 and 25.5 inch maritime monitors for an Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) with radar applications, the first European certificate for electrical equipment in Japan.

The EU RO Mutual Recognition Type Approval scheme covers type approval certification on selected components and equipment for which mutually agreed technical requirements have been developed and agreed by all stakeholders in the EU RO Group, ensuring consistency for different types of equipment.

EIZO’s current line of DuraVision ECDIS monitors (FD2603W, FDU2603WT, FDS1904, FDS1904T) were issued the certificate. These monitors are built specifically for harsh maritime conditions and are calibrated at EIZO’s own factory to meet the highly specialised requirements of ECDIS systems. EIZO offers optional optical bonding for each model which is also produced in-house.