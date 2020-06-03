2020 June 3 10:09

Associations call for accelerating digitalisation of maritime trade and logistics

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), BIMCO, the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Harbour Masters’ Association (IHMA), the International Maritime Pilots Association (IMPA), the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA), the International Ship Suppliers’ Association (ISSA), the Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents (FONASBA) and the PROTECT Group are launching a call to action along a number of priorities, BIMCO said in its release.

These priorities include assessing the state of implementation and find ways to enforce the already mandatory requirements defined in the IMO’s Facilitation (IMO FAL) Convention to support transmission, receipt, and response of information required for the arrival, stay, and departure of ships, persons, and cargo, including notifications and declarations for customs, immigration, port and security authorities, via electronic data exchange, making the transition to full-fledged single windows.

It also includes ensuring harmonisation of data standards beyond the IMO FAL Convention and to strive for the introduction of Port Community Systems and secure data exchange platforms in the main ports of all Member States represented in the IMO, to mention a few.

BIMCO will be assisting in the delivery of many of these priorities and working on them will require collaboration between maritime supply chain industry stakeholders and government. Above all, it calls for inter-governmental collaboration as the acceleration of digitalisation will require change management at local, regional, and national levels. National trade facilitation committees implemented under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement could be an excellent instrument for member states and port authorities to drive the change.