2020 June 3 09:41

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are going up in expectation of OPEC+ meeting.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $150 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $275 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $255 pmt (+$15).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $225 pmt (-$13)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $6 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $213

- MGO - $315

- ULSFO 0,1% - $250

- VLSFO 0,5% - $235

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.