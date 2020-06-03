-
2020 June 3 09:41
Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices are going up in expectation of OPEC+ meeting.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $150 pmt (+$10).
Average price of MGO - $275 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $255 pmt (+$15).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $225 pmt (-$13)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $6 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $213
- MGO - $315
- ULSFO 0,1% - $250
- VLSFO 0,5% - $235
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.