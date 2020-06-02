2020 June 2 17:39

About forty ships, boats and vessels of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea for training

About four dozen surface ships, boats and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea ranges for a complex of naval exercises, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

At the initial stage, the crews practiced emergency preparations for battle and a campaign with a further exit from the base points to the specified areas.

During the current week, their crews will perform both single and joint artillery and missile firing at sea, coastal and air targets. In addition to performing combat missions, servicemen will practice elements of naval training, including joint navigation and maneuvering in various systems and warrants and other missions for their mission in accordance with the training course of the ships of the Navy.

Yesterday, on the first day of the summer training period, before performing the tasks and the beginning of the transfer of naval forces to the designated areas, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, conducted a review of the ships.

Exit of ships, boats and support vessels to sea ranges is carried out in accordance with the action plan of the combat training of the Black Sea Fleet for the 2020 year.