2020 June 2 16:15

Rosmorport announced successful bidder for adjustment of Pionersky terminal project

Severodvinsk based GT Sever LLC to adjust the project for RUB 76 million

FSUE Rosmorport has acknowledged GT Sever LLC (Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region) as the winner of the e-tender announced to select an organization for adjustment (development) of project documentation on “Construction of sea port infrastructure in the port of Kaliningrad”. According to the unified procurement information system, the international sea terminal in Pionersky (Kaliningrad Region) is intended for cruise and passenger ships.

Period of work execution - 304 calendar days.

Initial (maximum) contract price – RUB 82 million.

Three of the five bids were rejected.

Earlier, in November 2019, Rosmorport terminated the contract with Samara based company Bolwerk which was engaged in construction. The works had been suspended from summer 2019. Bolwerk management is suspeсted in embezzlement of RUB 1.6 billion, the company is recognized as a bankrupt.

In February 2020, Stroytransgaz was defined as a contractor to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of the Pionersky terminal. According to the regional government, Stroytransgaz JSC won the request for quotation in electronic form.

The project is being implemented by FSUE Rosmorport under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Transport System Development”.