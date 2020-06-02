2020 June 2 14:02

Ole Martin Grimsrud to leave his position as CFO of Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions announced that CFO Ole Martin Grimsrud has given notice that he will leave the company September 1, 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

Aker Solutions has initiated the process of finding his successor and Grimsrud will continue in his current role during his notice period, or until a successor is in place.



