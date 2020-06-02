2020 June 2 12:48

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are on the rise

Global oil prices are going up in expectation of crude production cuts to be continued by OPEC+ till September 1.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $155 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $355 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $270.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $215

- VLSFO 0,5% - $265

- MGO - $324

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.