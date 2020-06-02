2020 June 2 11:47

Research vessel of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed round-the-world route

On 1 June 2020, the "Admiral Vladimirsky", an oceanographic research vessel (ORV) of the Baltic fleet, completed a round-the-world route, crossing the Great belt Strait, which was passed at the beginning of the expedition in December 2019, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Currently, the ship is being sent to its base at the Leningrad naval base. The official welcoming ceremony for the ship's crew will take place in Kronstadt on June 8.

The "Admiral Vladimirsky" ORV left Kronstadt on December 3, launching a large-scale oceanographic round-the-world expedition. The ship's crew visited Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, "Bellingshausen" station in Antarctica, explored West Antarctica, reached the South magnetic pole, went to the central part of the Indian ocean, visited the Seychelles, and circumnavigated the southern tip of Africa.

During the expedition, the crew conducted hydrographic studies, making route soundings of depths, research using hydrological stations, hydrometeorological surveys, measurements to determine the exact coordinates of the earth's South magnetic pole, which are displaced by several kilometers per year. Also, ground survey, experimental magnetic survey, geophysical work was carried out along the route, the work of radio navigation systems, visual and audio-signal means of navigation equipment was studied.

The route was planned in such a way that on the day of the opening of Antarctica, January 28, the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky" and the ORV "Yantar" arrived at the Russian Antarctic station "Bellingshausen", where together with the staff of the station held commemorative events dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the sixth continent by Russian sailors.