2020 June 2 10:29

“Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard completes high-quality overhaul of “Nakhchivan” ferry vessel

Overhaul of the “Nakhchivan” ferry vessel owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has completed. High-quality repair work was carried out as planned at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard, ASCO said in its release.

Main and auxiliary engines of the ferry, pumps and separators were completely overhauled. Pipe installation work has also been completed. In addition, the hull was welded, automation work was carried out, the electrical equipment was repaired, and new compressors were installed.

In addition, living and service premises of the ferry have been renovated and furnished following modern standards.

During the repair of the “Nakhchivan” vessel, the underwater and surface parts, the wagon deck and the upper deck were also cleaned and painted.

The vessel successfully passed the test at sea and was again put into operation.

The length of the ship “Nakhchivan is ” 154.55 meters and a width – 18.3 meters, the maximum speed is 15 knots.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company is the only ferry operator in the Caspian Sea.