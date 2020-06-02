2020 June 2 09:58

Oil prices rise within $1

Oil prices are going up in expectation of crude production cuts to be continued by OPEC+

On 2 June 2020 (07:49, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price increased by 0.86% to $38.65 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 0.56% to $35.64 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is to be held via videoconference on 9-10 June 2020.