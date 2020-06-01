  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 1 18:07

    ZIM starts eCommerce Xpress

    ZIM has announced the launch of a new, speedy, dedicated service from South China to Los Angeles US West Coast – Speedy ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX).

    Designed to cater to the increasing needs of eCommerce customers, especially now due to the growing eCommerce demand following the COVID-19 crisis and the need for more air freight service, including possibility to combine a fast Sea & Air freight solution. The new ZEX service from Yantian and DaChan Bay, South China to Los Angeles, US West Coast will be the fastest on the market, with a transit time of 12 days.

    ZEX service will deploy 5 Sprinter vessels and is meticulously designed to support time-sensitive cargo, taking into account the specific needs and requirements of eCommerce retailers and customers.

    In addition to the fastest transit time, the new service offers Wednesday departure from Shenzhen (Yantian & DaChan Bay), late cut-off time, and Monday cargo availability in Los Angeles (PAG WBCT).

    The service also provides quick rail connections to additional destinations including Chicago, Memphis, Dallas, Kansas City and New York.

2020 June 1

18:37 KIZAD breaks ground on largest rest, refuelling facility in region
18:21 Christophe de Margerie completes eastbound transit of NSR two months earlier than usual
18:13 Tallink Grupp to reroute its vessel Isabelle to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June 2020
18:07 ZIM starts eCommerce Xpress
17:52 Tallink to provide weekly sailings to Mariehamn in June and July 2020
17:29 Tallink adds more departures and additional vessel to Tallinn-Helsinki route
17:05 CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from North Europe to Mexico East Coast, USEC and USGULF & USWC
16:48 Throughput of port Azov in 5M’2020 fell by 9% YoY
16:30 Speakers announced for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. What is useful for us or how do they make profit?”
16:05 MV Barracuda makes the first switch from dry cargo to jet fuel
15:26 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 5M’20 climbed by 8.3% YoY
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean to USEC, USGULF, Mexico East Coast and Canada East Coast
14:57 CANDEN Marine Fuel Services joins Glander International Bunkering Group
14:55 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,641 in RF spot market
14:33 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 5M’2020 rose by 2.95%
14:10 Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock – “MR. Eddie”
13:52 Shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loads 200th crude oil cargo for Prirazlomnoye project
13:10 Neptune Energy welcomes DEME as a partner in the PosHYdon offshore green hydrogen pilot
12:46 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 5M’ 2020
12:10 Tanger Med partners with the initiative of the largest world ports to guarantee the continuity of international supply chains
11:57 Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following a meeting on transport sector development
11:31 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from East Russia
11:05 Van Oord develops Green loan framework
10:30 CMA CGM announces PSS for Reefer Exports from Europe to West Africa (Nigeria excepted)
10:03 Oil prices decrease by about $1
09:46 Royal IHC to deliver design package and key components for new TSHD of Weeks Marine
09:42 Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard named after Lenin launched crane ship built for RF Navy
09:20 Baltic Dry Index on May 29
08:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 1

2020 May 31

16:57 RINA: shareholders’ meeting approves the financial statement for 31 December 2019 and appoints a new Board of Directors
15:31 Board appoints non-executive director at V.Group
14:48 MM&P seeks help from Congress in battle to repatriate offshore crews
13:24 Svitzer A/S names new CEO
12:31 Subsea 7 announces cost reduction measures
10:52 Drydocks World begins second project for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Windfarm

2020 May 30

16:23 APL England master faces charges over shipping container loss
15:27 Xeneta Container Rates alert: continued global uncertainty hits rates, but worst fears yet to be realised
14:32 EC approves €600 million Finnish guarantee scheme to support maritime companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak
13:12 Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock “Mr. Eddie”
11:47 Sanmar and Svitzer deliver power and performance to Port of Sohar
10:58 Coast Guard Cutter James seizes 3,350 lbs of marijuana off Central American

2020 May 29

18:36 Port of Marseille Fos to constuct a new international ferry terminal
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg boosts its infrastructure investments by 40%
18:06 PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)
17:51 Petrotrans takes delivery of lead ship of Project RSD59
17:36 Rolls-Royce seals major contract covering complete MTU propulsion systems for Royal Navy Type 31 frigates
17:14 United Shipbuilding Corporation developed its own cargo ship design
17:06 ECSA welcomes TRAN opinion on future EU-UK partnership and urges rapid advancement of the talks in view of the looming deadline
16:15 Port Authorities pledging support to keep ports open during COVID-19 more than doubles within a month
15:52 Market of seaborne cargo transportation for wind farms is stable and expected to grow
15:46 Viking Line starts a passenger service from June 1
15:05 KiwiRail orders two new ferries
14:49 Admiral Makarov University introduced new GMDSS simulator class
14:05 Bollinger Shipyards delivers the USCGC MYRTLE HAZARD to the U.S. Coast Guard
13:41 Smart Delta Resources launches project to substantially reduce CO2 emissions in Scheldt-Delta region
13:09 Record engine powers world’s largest containership
12:48 Large amphibious ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted comprehensive exercise in sea training ground
12:30 Navigation season opens on Upper Lena and Lower Lena rivers
12:09 Global shipping body addresses the health concerns of seafarers during the COVID-19 pandemic
11:26 Vimpel Shipyard launches coast guard boat Lamantin of river-going design