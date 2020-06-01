2020 June 1 18:07

ZIM starts eCommerce Xpress

ZIM has announced the launch of a new, speedy, dedicated service from South China to Los Angeles US West Coast – Speedy ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX).

Designed to cater to the increasing needs of eCommerce customers, especially now due to the growing eCommerce demand following the COVID-19 crisis and the need for more air freight service, including possibility to combine a fast Sea & Air freight solution. The new ZEX service from Yantian and DaChan Bay, South China to Los Angeles, US West Coast will be the fastest on the market, with a transit time of 12 days.

ZEX service will deploy 5 Sprinter vessels and is meticulously designed to support time-sensitive cargo, taking into account the specific needs and requirements of eCommerce retailers and customers.

In addition to the fastest transit time, the new service offers Wednesday departure from Shenzhen (Yantian & DaChan Bay), late cut-off time, and Monday cargo availability in Los Angeles (PAG WBCT).

The service also provides quick rail connections to additional destinations including Chicago, Memphis, Dallas, Kansas City and New York.