2020 June 1 18:37

KIZAD breaks ground on largest rest, refuelling facility in region

The Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports and the Middle East’s largest industrial zone, broke ground for a new dedicated Truck Plaza, comprising refuelling and rest facilities with the Industrial Zone.

The project was introduced to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the Executive Committee, during his recent visit to KIZAD to review the progress of developments at the Zone.

The plaza, covering an area of more than 87,000 sq metres, roughly equal to 12 soccer fields, will cater to the needs of workers and visitors at KIZAD’s growing industrial zone. It will include a first-of-its-kind dedicated ADNOC Distribution service station for trucks, comprising two main canopies and six diesel bay canopies, and a community centre with 275 shaded truck, bus and car parking spaces. It will also house several retail outlets, including a convenience store, restaurants, a car care service, and a mosque.

The project is a significant step forward in providing truck drivers and workers within KIZAD with refuelling and rest facilities.

The truck plaza will include a restaurant for heavy duty vehicle drivers, a convenience store, four additional quick service restaurant outlets, as well as lube and vehicle washing services. The plaza will also include two utility buildings and has provision for a 1000 square metre mosque. Follow on enhancements to the truck plaza may include a dedicated overnight rest area for drivers and additional comfort facilities.

The KIZAD Truck Plaza is the latest in a series of recent developments announced by the Middle East’s largest industrial zone to meet growing customer demand. These include the upcoming delivery of pre-built modular warehousing units at KIZAD Logistics Park (KLP) Phase 3, which is over 45,730 square metres, during the summer of 2020. With many of the units already pre-booked by businesses for up to 30 years, plans are afoot to expedite the launch and development of additional phases of the Logistics Park, which is expected to come online by the end of 2020.