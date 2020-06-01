2020 June 1 17:52

Tallink to provide weekly sailings to Mariehamn in June and July 2020

As travel restrictions between Estonia and Finland are lifted from June 2020, Tallink Grupp has announced it has scheduled weekly summer sailings to Mariehamn, Åland Islands for June and July this year.

The first two sailings will take place on 19 June and 26 June 2020 with the company’s vessel Baltic Queen according to the following timetable for both sailings: Departure from Tallinn at 18.00, arrive in Mariehamn the following morning at 9.00; Departure from Mariehamn at 18.00, arrive in Tallinnthe following morning at 10.15.

„We are pleased that lifting the travel restrictions in our region now means we are able to offer our customers short breaks in neighbouring countries after a really challenging time,“ Piret Mürk-Dubout, Tallink Grupp’s Management Board member said.

„Our customers have told us that they are really keen to travel at least in our own region, where it is safe and comfortable, this summer, so we have worked hard to come up with different destinations and travel options between our neighbouring countries, that we don’t normally offer as much. Åland has always been very popular with our Estonian customers when we have offered a few special trips to the islands in previous years, so it made perfect sense to give more Estonians the opportunity to visit this picturesque island this summer,“ Mürk added.

„We have tightened all the safety aspects on our vessels to ensure our customers can come sail with us with complete peace of mind and simply enjoy a break from everyday life and the challenges of the last few months,“ Mürk concluded.

The company is happy to welcome foot passengers, passengers with cars as well as passengers with bicycles or motorbikes on these sailings.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.