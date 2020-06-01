  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 1 16:48

    Throughput of port Azov in 5M’2020 fell by 9% YoY

    Short-sea traffic and imports grew with exports and transit having shown a decrease

    In January-May 2020, seaport of Azov handled 2.870 million tonnes of cargo, down 9%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport declined by 1%, year-on-year, to 2.596 million tonnes. 

    In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 72% to 1.118 million tonnes tones with imports having increased by 4% to 192,000 tonnes.  Exports fell by 28% to 1.286 million tonnes, transit – by 47% to 273,000 tonnes.

    In January-May 2020, hadling of grain grew by 42% to 2.163 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 51% to 341,000 tonnes, handling of coal plunged 5 times to 140,000 tonnes.

    In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 943 arrivals and 946 departures versus 948 arrivals and 979 departures in January-May 2019.

    Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.

2020 June 1

2020 May 31

2020 May 30

2020 May 29

