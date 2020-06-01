2020 June 1 16:30

Speakers announced for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. What is useful for us or how do they make profit?”

The third webinar organized by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau to be held on 3 June 2020

The key speaker of the online event, Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, offers the format of a roundtable meeting with his report used as a basis for discussion.

As of 1 June 2020, the following list of speakers is confirmed: Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot; Aleksey Palgov, First Deputy to General Director of Volgotrans LLC; Aleksandr Shishkin, Chairman of the Volga Shipping Company BoD, Albert Vygovsky, General Director of Pola Rise LLC; Igor Ivashin, Deputy Director of STLC Client Service Department; Yury Isupov, expert (Vice President for Equipment and Shipbuilding, Palmali, for over 20 years; Sofya Katkova, Project Manager, Morstroytechnology LLC; Alexander Goloviznin, Director, Logistics and Analytics, Morstroytechnology LLC.

Registration (free of charge) is required for participation in the discussion. Applications are to be sent to the Organizing Committee (av@portnews.ru ).

The event will be held via ZOOM with the webinar records available later on the PortNews resources including its social networks.