2020 June 1 17:05

CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from North Europe to Mexico East Coast, USEC and USGULF & USWC

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European ports

Destination Range: To Mexico East Coast ports: Altamira, Veracruz

Date of application: From July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: all cargo dry, reefer, tank & special equipment

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European ports

Destination Range: To US East Coast, Gulf, West Coast ports (New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland)

Date of application: From July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: all types