2020 June 1 17:05
CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from North Europe to Mexico East Coast, USEC and USGULF & USWC
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From North European ports
Destination Range: To Mexico East Coast ports: Altamira, Veracruz
Date of application: From July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: all cargo dry, reefer, tank & special equipment
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From North European ports
Destination Range: To US East Coast, Gulf, West Coast ports (New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland)
Date of application: From July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: all types0 Links
