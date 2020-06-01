2020 June 1 14:55

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,641 in RF spot market

Between May 25 and May 29, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 237 against the previous week to RUB 6,641 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 324 to RUB 6,740, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 685 to RUB 5,622, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – fell by RUB 146 to RUB 6,237, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 850 to RUB 13,230.