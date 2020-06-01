2020 June 1 12:46

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 5M’ 2020

The decrease was registered in the segments of coal and oil, growth - in the segments of grain and construction cargo

In January-May 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 508 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.5%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways demonstrated growth in the following segments: iron and manganese ore – 49.8 million tonnes (+0.4%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 25.9 million tonnes (+1.9%); grain – 9.6 million tonnes (+14.9%); construction cargo – 51.1 million tonnes (+4.2%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 8.2 million tonnes (+1.4%).



The decrease was registered in the following segments: coal – 141.7 million tonnes (-11%, year-on-year); coke – 4.5 million tonnes (-1.9%); crude and oil products – 91.9 million tonnes (-5.3%); ferrous metal – 28.7 million tonnes (-10.9%); ferrous metal scrap – 5 million tonnes (-10%); cement – 8.8 million tonnes (-8.8%); timber – 17.6 million tonnes (-5.9%); chemicals and soda – 10.5 million tonnes (-5.1%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 12.8 million tonnes (-8.4%).



From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 5.5% to 1,040.4 billion tariff ton-km (-5.5%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 1,319 billion ton-km (-5.9%).



In May Russian Railways’s loading totaled 100.5 million tonnes, - 5.4%, year-on-year.



Freight turnover in May 2020 fell by 6.6% to 209.9 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 265.4 billion ton-km (-6.9%).