2020 June 1

Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following a meeting on transport sector development

The instructions concern water transport development

Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following a meeting on transport sector development held on May 7, 2020. According to the official website of the Kremlin, the Government of the Russian Federation is ordered to include inland water transport into the list of sectors most affected by the COVID-19 epidemic by 10 June 2020.



Transit transportation of containers is to be included into the national plan for development of container transit by 1 July 2020.



RF Government is also instructed to ensure implementation of measures on development of maintenance of transport infrastructure as well as renovation of the fleet of vehicles.



The report is to be submitted by 1 September 2020.



Besides, allocations of the federal budget for financial support of shipping companies that signed contracts with Russian leasing companies is to make RUB 320 million in 2020; budget allocations under International Cooperation and Export programme and comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure in the part of container transit via the territory of the Russian Federation are to make RUB 1 billion in 2020.



Russian Railways are to be provided with RUB 60.5 billion from the National Welfare Fund for implementation of the project on the development of BAM and Transsib.

