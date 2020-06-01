-
2020 June 1 11:31
CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from East Russia
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 100 per TEU, applicable since March 16th, 2020 is to be cancelled as follows:
PSS cancelled as from July 1st, 2020:
From Vostochny & Vladivostok
To Worldwide destinations
Cargo: Dry
