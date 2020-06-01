2020 June 1 12:10

Tanger Med partners with the initiative of the largest world ports to guarantee the continuity of international supply chains

Tanger Med, a world port hub, is partnering with the Port of Singapore initiative alongside the world’s major port hubs, such as Shanghai, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Long Beach, Busan etc, and co-signs an international agreement for the maintenance of international supply chains.

Through this initiative, Tanger Med reasserts its leadership as African and Mediterranean port hub, and its key role in ensuring supply to world markets.

The signing parties, who met by videoconference, exchanged views on the organizations set up and the continuity plans deployed to face the current context in order to maintain serving global supply chains.

This initiative opens up a promising prospective for close and continuous collaboration between major port hubs serving international logistics chains.