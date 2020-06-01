2020 June 1 10:03

Oil prices decrease by about $1

On 29 May 2020 (07:59, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.53% to $37.64 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 0.48% to $35.31 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is to be held via videoconference on 9-10 June 2020.