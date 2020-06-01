2020 June 1 09:46

Royal IHC to deliver design package and key components for new TSHD of Weeks Marine

Royal IHC (IHC) has been awarded the contract for the engineering and equipment delivery for a new 6,540m3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for Weeks Marine Inc. (Weeks), the company said in its release.

This is an identical vessel to the MAGDALEN that was delivered in 2017. Part of the contract is the supply of key components as well as the provision of several technical services during the construction process. The vessel, which will sail under the name R.B. WEEKS, will be built at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton Shipyard Panama City, Florida.

The new TSHD is designed for beach nourishment and capital dredging works and is highly automated. IHC is honoured to have been selected by Weeks once again for the vessel design and supply of key components. This repeat order confirms the satisfaction expressed by Weeks about the construction of the MAGDALEN and its performance, and underlines IHC’s proven track record in designing world-class dredging vessels and equipment. Moreover, IHC is very excited and committed to become the partner of choice in a very challenging but promising market, which has all the signs of picking up momentum.

Key components Like the MADGALEN, the R.B. WEEKS will be equipped with IHC-designed and built equipment, including the complete and highly efficient dredging installation, dredging automation and instrumentation, propulsion and main electrical system. The vessel will again be equipped with IHC’s unique dynamic positioning and tracking (DP/DT) system and eco pump controllers, which will both further enhance its efficiency. Technical services IHC will also provide a number of technical services, including the assistance of its qualified engineers for inspection during installation of the delivered equipment at the shipyard, and support during start-up and commissioning of the dredger. The delivery of the R.B. WEEKS is scheduled for early 2023.