  • 2020 May 31 15:31

    Board appoints non-executive director at V.Group

    Global ship management and services company V.Group has announced that Paddy Rodgers has been appointed as a non-executive director. Paddy served as CEO of Euronav for almost 20 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the V.Group Board. Under his leadership Euronav grew from a family operation with 17 vessels to one of the largest international tanker companies with 73 vessels. He is currently Director at the Royal Museums Greenwich, England, comprising of the Royal Observatory, Cutty Sark, National Maritime Museum and Queen’s House.

    Commenting on the appointment, John Pattullo, Chairman of V.Group, said:

    “We welcome Paddy to our Board. His global experience in driving significant business growth, his knowledge of the tanker market and his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow V.Group.”

    Commenting on his appointment, Paddy Rodgers said:

    “I am honoured to be joining V.Group at such a challenging and exciting time. I am deeply passionate about this industry, the importance of the role of seafarers and sustainability and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to benefit V.Group and its customers.”

    V.Group provides a full range of ship management and marine support services to ship owners and operators around the globe.

    About V.Group

    With over 35 years’ experience in managing vessels in the shipping, cruise and energy sectors, V.Group delivers safe and compliant operations through transparency, pro-activeness, and strong partnerships. Guided by our values, we aim to deliver excellence in every area in which we operate, with safety being our number one priority.

    V.Group is the leading global marine and offshore vessel management and support services provider, with circa 3,000 colleagues based across 60 offices globally, supporting over 44,000 personnel in marine and offshore roles.

