2020 May 31 13:24

Svitzer A/S names new CEO

Global towage operator Svitzer has announced that the board of directors have appointed Kasper Friis Nilaus, VP and current Managing Director (MD) of Svitzer Europe, to succeed Henriette Thygesen as global CEO of Svitzer A/S, effective 15 June 2020. Going forward, Kasper Friis Nilaus will continue to report to Henriette Thygesen in her capacity as CEO of Maersk Fleet and Strategic Brands. Svitzer A/S remains a fully-owned AP Moller-Maersk company.



Commenting on the announcement, Henriette Thygesen said:



“I am very pleased to see Kasper Friis Nilaus taking over as CEO. Svitzer has a solid strategy in place and a number of exciting opportunities to respond to in the global market and I am confident that Kasper is the right person to continue Svitzer’s long history and to fulfil its potential going forward. During his 13 years with Svitzer, Kasper has continuously delivered sturdy commercial and operational results in his various roles. As CEO he brings to the table not only a profound understanding of the towage business, of safe and efficient operations and of our Svitzer people but also extensive commercial experience and a strong customer oriented mindset. With Kasper at the helm, Svitzer is in very capable hands and in an exciting position to continue the growth trajectory and further strengthen the services we deliver to our customers. I look forward to continuing the good collaboration and support Kasper in this new setup.”



44-year old Kasper Friis Nilaus joined Svitzer as Business Development Manager in 2007 and has since held various global and regional positions within commercial and general management, latest as MD of Svitzer Europe. Kasper Friis Nilaus holds a degree in Law from Copenhagen University and an MBA from Nottingham University Business School.



Kasper Friis Nilaus commented on the appointment:



“The success of Svitzer, its people and its customers are close to heart for me and I am very proud to be appointed CEO. These are challenging times for Svitzer and the industry in general, but we have what it takes to succeed. Over the past years, we have come a long way and I am very excited about the opportunity to take the company to the next level, together with a strong and dedicated organisation. Safe and efficient operations, strong customer relations and an innovative approach to towage and technology is the way forward and I am more than ready to roll up the sleeves and accelerate Svitzer’s trajectory in the years to come.”



Kasper Friis Nilaus continues in the role as MD of Europe until a new MD is appointed.