    Drydocks World begins second project for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Windfarm

    Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors says that it has held a steel-cutting ceremony to commence production on a High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) Transformer Station Topside, named Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Beta. This is the third Topside that Drydocks World will be constructing for Petrofac and end-client TenneT, and the second project for the HKZ windfarm.

    The HVAC platform will form part of a renewable energy wind farm, located in the HKZ grid connection in Netherlands sector of the North Sea. The Topside will weigh approximately 3,700T and will have a connection capacity of 700MW.

    The expansive project scope for Drydocks World covers production engineering, construction and mechanical completion. Pre-commissioning, commissioning assistance, load-out, sea fastening and HVAC (EPC) Engineering Procurement Construction Commissioning for the Topside, will also be delivered.

    Capt. Rado Antolovic Phd CEO of Drydocks World said, “We are pleased to support and contribute to the sustainable electricity generation system in Europe. Developing solutions to ensure supply meets future demand, is crucial to maintaining electrical service continuity to power homes and businesses.

    Drydocks World has a strong track record in delivering renewable energy projects and specifically offshore wind infrastructure.

    The initial stages of work for HKZ platform Alpha are well underway, and we are pleased to begin work on the second HKZ platform Beta. We are committed to providing safe and efficient delivery of both platforms, and thank Petrofac for this opportunity.”

