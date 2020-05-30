  The version for the print

    Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock “Mr. Eddie”

    Bollinger Quick Repair, LLC, a Bollinger Shipyards LLC company, has taken delivery of a new 3,400 ton dry-dock. The announcement was made by Bollinger President & CEO, Ben Bordelon.

    “We are very pleased to announce the delivery and availability of the dry-dock Mr. Eddie to our Bollinger Quick Repair (BQR) facility. I want to congratulate Mr. Eddie Barnes, an outstanding Bollinger employee of 47 Years!We are proud for you to be a part of the Bollinger family.The dock is now in service and measures 219’7” X 84’, with a wing wall depth of 15’, and is rated for 3,400 tons.The dry-dock was built at Bollinger Shipyard’s Amelia, Louisiana facility”, Bordelon said.

    The dry-dock is named in honor of long-time dedicated and loyal Bollinger employee Eddie Barnes, Jr.Eddie joined Bollinger Shipyards on June 29, 1972 and during his tenure with the company he has held various key production positions such as Dockmaster, Foreman and Superintendent. Eddie has been instrumental over the years in coordinating the dry-dock, construction and crane operations within the facility. His wealth of shipyard knowledge and eagerness to get the job done has earned the respect and trust of many customers. Eddie’s main focus has always been ensuring the customer is taken care of. When not at work, Eddie enjoys cooking and fishing with family and friends. The Bollinger Family congratulates Eddie on his career here at BQR and looks forward to many more years to come.

    BQR is located off the Mississippi River on the Harvey Canal and provides service to both the inland and offshore marine transportation markets with five (5) dry-docks ranging from 900 to 3,400 ton capacity. The propeller, machine, and armature shops located adjacent to the wet dock and floating dry docks are known worldwide for the first-class services performed in our facilities for other shipyards and for our customers around the world.

    Bollinger Shipyards LLC (www.bollingershipyards.com) is a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tug boats, rigs, liftboats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards. Bollinger has 10 shipyards and all are strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.

