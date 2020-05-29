  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 29 17:51

    Petrotrans takes delivery of lead ship of Project RSD59

    The ship will be the company’s first dry cargo carrier

    On 29 May 2020, the lead  multipurpose dry cargo vessel of Project RSD59,  Petrotrans – 5901, was delivered to shipping company Petrotrans, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the RSD59 series designer.

    The ship ordered by the State Leasing Transport Company (SLTC) will be the first dry cargo carrier of Petrotrans.

    The construction of 15 vessels of RSD59 series is underway at Okskaya Shipyard. The first five will be delivered to Petrotrans and the next ten – to Astrol.

    The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Don Max class and have the maximum possible dimensions to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

    The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

    The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships. 

    The vessel’s class notation is КМ  Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying. 

    Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters. The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14. There is a sanitary cabin and a pilot cabin.

    The lead ship of Project RSD59 was laid down at Okskaya Shipyard on 30 July 2019 and launched on 3 March 2020; the second ship was laid down on 27 September 2019 and launched on 21 Aprill 2020; the third ship was laid down on 30 October 2019, the forth – on 29 November 2019, the fifth – on 27 December 2019, the sixth – on 28 January 2020.

