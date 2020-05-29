-
2020 May 29 18:06
PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)
PIL has announced the launch of its new India service – China India Express (CIX) with effect from June 2020.
This new service will provide a direct service from Tianjin and Qingdao in North China and Kaohsiung into India West Coast and Sri Lanka, calling Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Colombo.
Rotation of CIX
Tianjin - Qingdao - Kaohsiung - Singapore - Port Klang (West) - Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Colombo - Port Klang (West) - Singapore - Tianjin
Maiden Voyage: TXG, 5th Jun 2020
Service Highlights
Direct call from North China and Kaohsiung to India / Sri Lanka service (v.v)
Wider coverage of ISC streamlined in one service – Nhava Sheva, Mundra & Colombo
