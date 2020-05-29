2020 May 29 18:06

PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)

PIL has announced the launch of its new India service – China India Express (CIX) with effect from June 2020.

This new service will provide a direct service from Tianjin and Qingdao in North China and Kaohsiung into India West Coast and Sri Lanka, calling Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Colombo.

Rotation of CIX

Tianjin - Qingdao - Kaohsiung - Singapore - Port Klang (West) - Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Colombo - Port Klang (West) - Singapore - Tianjin

Maiden Voyage: TXG, 5th Jun 2020

Service Highlights

Direct call from North China and Kaohsiung to India / Sri Lanka service (v.v)

Wider coverage of ISC streamlined in one service – Nhava Sheva, Mundra & Colombo