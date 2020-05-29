  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 29 18:06

    PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)

    PIL has announced the launch of its new India service – China India Express (CIX) with effect from June 2020.

    This new service will provide a direct service from Tianjin and Qingdao in North China and Kaohsiung into India West Coast and Sri Lanka, calling Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Colombo.

    Rotation of CIX
    Tianjin - Qingdao - Kaohsiung - Singapore - Port Klang (West) - Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Colombo - Port Klang (West) - Singapore - Tianjin
    Maiden Voyage: TXG, 5th Jun 2020

    Service Highlights
     Direct call from North China and Kaohsiung to India / Sri Lanka service (v.v)
     Wider coverage of ISC streamlined in one service – Nhava Sheva, Mundra & Colombo

    • Добавить в Словарь
      • Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский...
      • Создать новый список слов...
    • Копировать
Другие новости по темам: PIL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 29

18:36 Port of Marseille Fos to constuct a new international ferry terminal
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg boosts its infrastructure investments by 40%
18:06 PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)
17:51 Petrotrans takes delivery of lead ship of Project RSD59
17:36 Rolls-Royce seals major contract covering complete MTU propulsion systems for Royal Navy Type 31 frigates
17:14 United Shipbuilding Corporation developed its own cargo ship design
17:06 ECSA welcomes TRAN opinion on future EU-UK partnership and urges rapid advancement of the talks in view of the looming deadline
16:15 Port Authorities pledging support to keep ports open during COVID-19 more than doubles within a month
15:52 Market of seaborne cargo transportation for wind farms is stable and expected to grow
15:46 Viking Line starts a passenger service from June 1
15:05 KiwiRail orders two new ferries
14:49 Admiral Makarov University introduced new GMDSS simulator class
14:05 Bollinger Shipyards delivers the USCGC MYRTLE HAZARD to the U.S. Coast Guard
13:41 Smart Delta Resources launches project to substantially reduce CO2 emissions in Scheldt-Delta region
13:09 Record engine powers world’s largest containership
12:48 Large amphibious ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted comprehensive exercise in sea training ground
12:30 Navigation season opens on Upper Lena and Lower Lena rivers
12:09 Global shipping body addresses the health concerns of seafarers during the COVID-19 pandemic
11:26 Vimpel Shipyard launches coast guard boat Lamantin of river-going design
11:03 LNG STS bunkering – ‚First-off‘ operations in France, Germany and Norway
10:28 Oil prices fall by over $1
10:09 DP World joins with TradeLens to digitize global supply chains
09:53 Bunker prices are stable at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:35 Baltic Dry Index on May 28
09:20 Konecranes to deliver third mobile harbor crane to South Australia
09:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 29
08:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa, Mediterranean and North Europe

2020 May 28

18:37 CMA CGM ends ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
18:07 PortXchange results in shorter idle times on departure at APM Terminals Rotterdam
17:24 Independent Container Line starts new service from Cork to USA
17:20 Antwerp@C investigates potential for halving CO2 emissions in Port of Antwerp by 2030
16:49 Nevsky Shipyard launches lead ferry of Project PV22, Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy
16:17 Finland's new Water Traffic Act enters into force in June
16:05 Lubrizol joins the Getting to Zero Coalition
15:56 Wärtsilä high-efficiency propulsion solutions selected for special high-speed ferry
15:46 ABP keeps Britain trading in the safest way possible
15:02 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:38 Bunkering tanker intended for Baikal lake delivered to the customer
14:00 WinGD wins type approval for biggest and most powerful ever dual-fuel engines
13:00 Gasum partners up with the sustainable transport solution provider company Samskip
12:30 More Konecranes BOXHUNTER RTGs to Vietnam
12:00 Konecranes and Fluidmesh join forces to deliver world-first 100% wireless Automated Rubber Tired Gantry crane system
11:30 EPS and Equinor set sights on a trio of newbuild LPG dual-fuel vessels
11:09 Boskalis awarded two dredging contracts in Finland
10:51 Oil prices continue going down
10:30 DNV GL releases first ever traceability standard for reclaimed plastic
10:09 Port of Stockholm announces arrival of the first container ship at Norvik Port
09:44 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to North Europe
09:37 Baltic Dry Index on May 27
09:19 Rosmorport released young trout into Ladoga lake
08:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 28

2020 May 27

18:36 Nexans wins major subsea HVDC cable contract from Greece's Ariadne Interconnection S.P.S.A
18:06 The lock gate of the Pierre Vandammelock at the port of Port of Zeebrugge gets decoupled and transported to the inner harbour for renovation works
17:36 Sales of “Honesty” - device to measure the level of liquid in tanks - exceeds 1,000 units
17:06 ZIM posts Q1 2020 results
16:58 NOVATEK-Murmansk obtains resident status at Advanced Special Economic Zone
16:31 Transport Ministry addressed with proposal to introduce criteria for coal ports to be acknowledged as dedicated ones
16:04 UN agencies call for urgent action on crew changes and keyworker designation for sea and air workers
15:59 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes maiden call of TP17 service
15:13 Traficom extends validity of certain seafarers’ competency and proficiency certificates