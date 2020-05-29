2020 May 29 15:52

Market of seaborne cargo transportation for wind farms is stable and expected to grow

The ship’s long hold lets successfully transport oversize cargo

The development of wind energy market in Russia and worldwide lets declare a stable demand for water transportation of oversize wind generation equipment today. And this market is going to grow. That was announced by Albet Vygovsky, General Director of Polar Rise, shipping company involved in exports of wind generation blades from Russia to Denmark.

The company’s two new ships of Project RSD 59, Pola Maria and Pola Anastasiya (designed by Marine Engineering Bureau and built by Krasnoye Sormovo), are deployed for transportation of oversize cargo today.

“The ship’s large hold of 77 meters long lets us render services of higher quality”, said Albet Vygovsky.

He forecasts the growth of the demand on water transportation of wind generating equipment, for both export and coastwise voyages.

“We have conceived that the territory of the Russian Federation is actually an unlimited resource for installation of wind farms. The trends we see today lets us make a conclusion that it will represent quite an attractive market, the demand for this equipment will be quite strong if we consider a long-term planning horizon”, said Pola Rise Director.

