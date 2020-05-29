2020 May 29 12:48

Large amphibious ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted comprehensive exercise in sea training ground

The crews of Azov, Saratov, and Novocherkassk large amphibious ships of the Black Sea Fleet carried out a comprehensive exercise with artillery firing and the loading and landing of troops, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

At the first stage of the exercise, three large amphibious ships left their home base and made the transition to a naval training ground for conducting artillery firing at sea, coastal and air targets.

During the transition, Azov amphibious ship conducted training on air defence and protecting a detachment of ships from an attack from mock enemy from the air. The stage of combat training went through the provision of the Su-30SM multipurpose fighter from the naval aviation and air defence fleet.

Directly at the naval training ground, the crews fired from artillery mounts at coastal targets simulating firing points and airborne defence control posts, then at sea and air targets.

At the second stage of the exercise, practical loading of military equipment and personnel of marine units into the tweendecks was carried out, followed by the transfer of the detachment and landing of the sea assault on the unequipped coast.

The exercise was held in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Black Sea Fleet forces.