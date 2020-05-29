2020 May 29 12:30

Navigation season opens on Upper Lena and Lower Lena rivers

Last year navigation season in Lena Basin featured low water level

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) announced the new navigation season opened on the Upper Lena and Lower Lena rivers.



Last year, navigation season in the Lena river basin featured low water level while the forecast for this year us optimistic.



In 2020, operation of aids to navigation will be ensured on 10,949 kilometers of waterways.

The scope of dredging planned for this season is 2.5 million cbm.



The Lena river with its tributaries as well as Yana, Indigirka and Kolyma rivers are the key transport routes in the North-East of Russia. Lena Basin Administration maintains over 16,000 kilometers of waterways.