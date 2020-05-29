  The version for the print

    Vimpel Shipyard launches coast guard boat Lamantin of river-going design

    The new design takes into consideration the requirements of FSB Coast Guard Service

    On 28 May 2020, Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipbuilding Plant (Vimpel Shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern) launched the coast guard boat Lamantin of river-going design, the Company’s press center says. 

    Vympel Shipyard earlier designed and built four Lamantine boats for sea operation. The new boat is intended for operation in coastal and river zones.

    The new design takes into consideration the requirements of FSB Coast Guard Service on improvement of technical characteristics, accommodation and speed

    The hull shape let decrease the draft to 0.9 meters while retaining speed characteristics. The boat is equipped with a landing apron. For delivery of inspection teams the crew can use a high-speed boat Vympel-500 which can be launched with waves of up to 3 points. The boat is equipped with modern radioelectronic weapons, two weapon stations and a control tower.

    The river-going Lamantin can tow ships of up to 500 tonnes in displacement at a speed of up to 4 knots.

    Ship particulars: full displacement — 115 tonnnes, length — 33.7 meters, width — 5.8 meters, draft — 0.9 meters, maximum speed — 19 knots, crew – 12, special personnel – 9.

    The boat will be delivered to the customer upon completion of mooring, sea and state trials.

    Vympel Shipyard specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.

